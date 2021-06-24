New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,304 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,760,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,431 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after purchasing an additional 72,977 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 425.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $173.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.25. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,933.10 and a beta of 0.57.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 227.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

