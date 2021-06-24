New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,400 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Hamilton Lane worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

HLNE opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.26. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

