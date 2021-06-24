New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,400 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie cut their price target on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

