New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 30,664 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Red Rock Resorts worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after acquiring an additional 448,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after buying an additional 1,018,353 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after buying an additional 106,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $41.91 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $46.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

RRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

