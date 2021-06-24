New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 40,000 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 123.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Camping World worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Camping World by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 445,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $19,627,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 743,584 shares of company stock valued at $34,235,681 over the last ninety days. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

