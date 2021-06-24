New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 9,300 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Employers worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIG. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Employers by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Shares of EIG stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.01. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

EIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.