New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of CVB Financial worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 239,899 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,259,000 after acquiring an additional 101,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CVB Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CVB Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,106,000 after acquiring an additional 156,879 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,152,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,983,000 after acquiring an additional 77,903 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.54.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

