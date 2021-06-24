New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $60.38 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $11,858,975.88. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 528,652 shares of company stock valued at $27,993,714. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

