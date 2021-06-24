New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.46% of Luxfer worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Luxfer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,009 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 90,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Luxfer stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

