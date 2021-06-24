New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after buying an additional 212,022 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

MMSI opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.78. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

