New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at about $27,274,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 17.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth about $210,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth about $2,569,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of CTB opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

