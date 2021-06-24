New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Owens & Minor worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $56,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 15,637.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMI opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.23. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,245,110.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,680,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,167 shares of company stock worth $6,494,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

