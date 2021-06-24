New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 126.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,625 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Griffon worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Griffon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Griffon by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Griffon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Griffon by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.60. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

