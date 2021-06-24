New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.49 Million Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,900 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Yelp worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.85 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $88,024.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

