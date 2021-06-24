New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.56 Million Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Camtek worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $1,186,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAMT stock opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.67. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $40.47.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CAMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

