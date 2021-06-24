New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.60 Million Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of EVERTEC worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $35,829,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,527,000 after buying an additional 687,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after buying an additional 351,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,594,000 after buying an additional 334,106 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 518,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after buying an additional 323,468 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.53.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

