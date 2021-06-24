New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.66 Million Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,685 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 55.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 337.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

SDGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In other news, Director Jorg Weiser sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $32,746.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,202,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 184,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $14,009,353.16. Insiders have sold 1,014,615 shares of company stock valued at $74,598,000 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.03 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.