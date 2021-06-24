New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Kadant worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Kadant stock opened at $177.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.21. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,700 shares of company stock worth $470,558. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

