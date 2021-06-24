New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 28,873 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.29% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. Analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

