New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KTB opened at $58.61 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KTB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

