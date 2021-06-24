New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in News were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in News by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 59,480 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in News by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 40,206 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in News in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of News by 6.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWS stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.41 and a beta of 1.64. News Co. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.