New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.50% of The Hackett Group worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 91,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 50,771 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

HCKT stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $532.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. Analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

