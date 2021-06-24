New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of WW International worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in WW International during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in WW International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in WW International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WW International alerts:

In related news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $470,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,747,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,149 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,224. 12.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WW has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WW International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

WW stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86. WW International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.72.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW).

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.