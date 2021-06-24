New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,294 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,556,000 after acquiring an additional 488,788 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after acquiring an additional 192,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,802,116. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

