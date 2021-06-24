New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Douglas Dynamics worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 411,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after buying an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 75,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

PLOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE PLOW opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $933.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.59%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

