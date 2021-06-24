New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,382 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of 1Life Healthcare worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 34,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

ONEM opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.46 and a beta of 1.30. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.53.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,433.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,743 shares of company stock worth $3,625,331.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

