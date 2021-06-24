New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 62,500 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 217.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of SelectQuote worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookside Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,544,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SelectQuote by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,574,000 after buying an additional 4,964,413 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in SelectQuote by 806.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,934,000 after buying an additional 4,218,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SelectQuote by 4,110.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after buying an additional 3,807,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in SelectQuote by 4,826.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after buying an additional 1,863,289 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Shares of SLQT opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $591,300 in the last three months. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.