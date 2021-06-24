New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 7,200 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Eagle Bancorp worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGBN. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. G.Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.17. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

