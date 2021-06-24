New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,876 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Range Resources worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 172.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.16.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RRC stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

