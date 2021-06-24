New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Viasat worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,511,000 after buying an additional 195,758 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 917,924 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,096,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 53,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 71,276 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $23,636,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

VSAT stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,252.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

