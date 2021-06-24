New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Meta Financial Group worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,881,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CASH opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

CASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

