New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,000 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 131,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 393,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $76.27.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBT shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.