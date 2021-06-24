New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 21,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Matson worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Matson by 55.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Matson in the first quarter worth $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 452,163 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $123,974.10. Insiders sold 35,232 shares of company stock worth $2,283,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MATX stock opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.57. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

