New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 213,318 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,318 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,317 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after acquiring an additional 941,531 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,803,000 after acquiring an additional 694,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,752,000. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAGS opened at $55.16 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.46.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAGS shares. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

