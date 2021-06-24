New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 22,000 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,345 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Southwestern Energy worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 264,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

