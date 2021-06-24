New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 25,400 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.79. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.51%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.