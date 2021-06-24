New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 36,400 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Antero Midstream worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

NYSE AM opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 3.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

