New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,500 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJI opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

