New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 58,524 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,524 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Hecla Mining worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.75, a PEG ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 2.24. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

HL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

In other news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

