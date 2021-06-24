New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 76,632 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76,632 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of BOX worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in BOX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 5.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -126.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

