New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 800 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of LGI Homes worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in LGI Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $29,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 9.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 1.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $502,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $153.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.14.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

