New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $2.86 Million Position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of ThredUp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $3,266,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $7,766,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $17,998,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.46. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

