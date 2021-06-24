NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,241,000 after acquiring an additional 143,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,781,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 117,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,670,376 over the last three months. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

