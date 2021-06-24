NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 526.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

ZBRA opened at $502.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $495.97. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $244.32 and a 52-week high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

