NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.80.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,523 shares of company stock worth $48,782,968 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO opened at $385.41 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $206.56 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.49. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

