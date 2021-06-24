NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 701 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,529.23 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,555.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,395.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

