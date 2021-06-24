Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 95,553 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Newmont by 9,756.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $62.66 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.49.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

