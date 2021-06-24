Newscrypto (NWC) Hits Market Cap of $113.60 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $113.60 million and $11.74 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00046709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00099998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00164046 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,066.44 or 1.00412143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,691,737 coins and its circulating supply is 157,042,089 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

