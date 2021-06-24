Newton (NEW) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.08 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $10.08 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00103081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00163832 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,820.68 or 0.99657376 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

