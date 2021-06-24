Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 878 ($11.47). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 860 ($11.24), with a volume of 701,170 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 857.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The company has a market cap of £796.63 million and a PE ratio of -156.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $2.50.

In other Next Fifteen Communications Group news, insider Peter Harris sold 14,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.22), for a total transaction of £113,874.84 ($148,778.21).

About Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

